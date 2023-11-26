Nagaland: Open folk song, folk fusion contest on Dec 16

Kohima: Kekhrie Krotho, the organizers of the All-Nagaland Open Folk Song & Folk Fusion competition have announced that the 2nd edition of the contest will take place on December 16 at Khuzama village, about 30KM from Kohima town.

The competition will be held under the theme, “Strings of the Past, melody of the future”.

Addressing a press conference at Hotel Japfu on Saturday, chief event Manager, Nunese Sale informed that the event is organised to promote the rich culture and tradition of the Nagas and to provide a platform to discover budding folk musicians.

The one-day event is organised in collaboration with the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA). Budding folk musicians, he said, will also get an opportunity to be groomed by TaFMA.

The categories for the contest include Group and Solo contest for both folk and folk fusion. The top three winners in the solo contests will receive Rs 10,000, Rs 6,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively. As for the group contests, the winners will Rs 20,000 while the second position holders will receive Rs 10,000.

Registration for participation will be on a first-come-first basis. indigenous food items will also be available at the event venue.

During the first edition, it was informed that over 700 people attended the one-day event. This year, the organisers are hopeful to witness participation from most Naga tribes.

The event also hopes to provide a platform to create awareness on different schemes and projects for the people. The event will begin with the Khuzama Experience from 10 am to 12 pm at five strategic locations while the contest will begin at 3 pm.

