Nagaland: Ruzhazo village residents meet President Murmu

Kohima: Residents of Ruzhazo village, a village in Nagaland that once hosted Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, met the President of India Droupadi Murmu during a national integration tour to Delhi.
The Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR(N) organised the tour to Delhi and Amritsar for the residents of Ruzazho village in Phek District from November 16-27.
On Friday, the delegation met the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
During the visit, the President appreciated the spirit and ideology of Assam Rifles working towards the upliftment and betterment of the populace in remote region.
She also encouraged the participants to disseminate their experiences gained through the tour to fellow villagers.
The NIT tour was flagged-off on November 16 from Kohima.
