Nagaland pledges to eliminate violence against women

Kohima: In a powerful display of unity, Naga women gathered in the heart of the state capital to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The event, held under the theme “Unite! Invest to prevent violence against women & girls,” saw women from all walks of life come together to raise their voices against gender-based violence.

Clad in their respective traditional attires, the women stood in solidarity, sending a strong message that they will not tolerate violence against women. They pledged to work together to create a safer society for all.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Addressing the gathering, Secretary to the department of Social Welfare, Martha Ritse, said that with the observation of the day, Nagaland has joined the rest with the launch of the 16-day activism against gender-based violence which will culminate on Human Rights Day.

At the event, all those in attendance wore purple ribbon badges to show their solidarity and to condemn all forms of violence against women and girls. “Every woman and child deserve to live without fear, abuse, threats, harm and violence. Let us all be a part in ending this menace,” she said.

Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma who addressed the gathering as the special guest, said that although there are biological differences between men and women, these differences should be respected. Even within the differences, he said that preferential treatment should be given to those considered weaker.

He pointed out that the state police department has a shortage of women police personnel. Women does not even comprise 33% of the police force, he said. The DGP added that the department has consciously decided to request recruitment of more women personnel.

Instances of violence against women, he said, could best be handles by women themselves. He pointed out that the traditional mindset in most societies is that women are considered weaker. But given an opportunity, he said that women will do better in many aspects. Men, he observed, should also make an extra effort to change their mindset.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He encouraged the public to report instances of violence against women to the police. Violence should not be allowed and should be stopped at the first instance, he said. Sharma added that cases of abuse are often not isolated cases of abuse but a series of incidences of abuse.

The police chief said that the state should work out a mechanism with the concerned department so that such instances are reported and documented even if a police case is not registered. Non-punitive measures to document violence against women and children, not necessarily for punishment but for other reasons like counselling, should be made, the officer added.

As there is a common trend that people visit prayer centres and religious centres instead of visiting professionals for help, he said that there is huge gap in Nagaland as there are limited access to clinical help in this regard.

Kohima deputy commissioner, Kumar Ramnikanth also observed that people tend to accept violence against women and remain silent when such incidences occur. He said that the situation is gradually changing but urged the need to invest commitment and have legislations to regulate such incidences.

The event featured performances by accomplished women, including Dr. Theyiesinuo Keditsu, Mengu Suokhrie, and Lenen Jamir. Keditsu captivated the audience with a moving poem, while Suokhrie and Jamir delighted the crowd with their melodious singing.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | 14 contestants from 9 districts to vie for Miss Nagaland 2023

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









