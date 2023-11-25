14 contestants from 9 districts to vie for Miss Nagaland 2023

Kohima: The 32nd edition of Miss Nagaland contest is set to be held at Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima on December 8, coinciding with the annual Hornbill festival. This year, 14 contestants from nine out of 16 districts in Nagaland will compete for the coveted title.

The annual beauty contest is organised by the Beauty and Aesthetic Society of Nagaland (BASN), a non-profit organisation. This year’s contest will be held in collaboration with Atomy India and Antodya Skills Foundation as the title sponsor.

Addressing a press conference at Hotel Ura on Friday, BASN president, Mele Pucho, informed that winners of the various district pageants got direct entry to the contest. As for districts that could not organise the pageant shows, he said that selection was made through online and offline auditions.

Besides the six districts of Eastern Nagaland, Wokha district has no representation in the contest due to non-fulfillment of the selection criteria. Since 2018, contestants from Eastern Nagaland were banned by its apex women organisation from participating in the contest.

As reported earlier, the issue of non-participation by the six Eastern Nagaland tribes first began in 2018 when leaders representing the six tribes met with BASN officials and suggested a separate beauty contest for the region.

Pucho informed that the winner and first runner-up will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 70,000 along with gift hampers and direct entries to Miss Northeast while also getting opportunities to represent the state in other national pageants across the country.

The second runner-up will receive Rs 50,000 along with gift hampers as well.

Pucho said that cash prizes for the pageant were among the highest in the Northeast region only next to Arunachal. The prize amount, he said, is equivalent to the reward for Miss North East.

As event partner, the state government has alloted some amount for the conduct of the contest. However, Pucho said that the organisers have been on the lookout for investors and sponsors to manage the event.

In this regard, BASN Press Secretary Sarah Konyak informed that Nagaland’s tourism minister Temjen Imna Along has intervened and sought the assistance of the title sponsor. She also informed that the non-profit organisation is working out ways to make the pageant a sustainable one.

She also informed that BASN is mulling to move the pageant out of the Hornbill Festival. This is because many potential beauty queens, most of whom are students, find it difficult to participate due to the exams. In addition, the Hornbill festival at Kisama draws more attention due to numerous activities at the festival venue, diverting attention.

This upcoming edition will be choreographed by BASN finance secretary, former Miss Northeast & former Miss Nagaland, Veineinem Singson Haolai.

Tickets for the event is priced at Rs 300, Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 and will be made available at various locations including Symphony Cafe, D’Cafe and some others across Kohima.

