Angami students raise concern over SAKHI staff appointment in Kohima

Kohima: The Northern Angami Students’ Union (NASU) on Thursday raised concern over the appointment of staff at the SAKHI-One Stop Centre in Kohima, Nagaland, which was supposed to be filled by indigenous residents of the district.

The student body served a 13-day ultimatum to the secretary of Nagaland State Social Welfare Board to take necessary action, threatening the government of any untoward action against the concerned department after the expiry of the specified duration.

The Government of India has implemented the One Stop Centre (OSC) Scheme with effect from April 1, 2015. OSCs provide a range of integrated services under one roof including police facilitation, medical aid, legal aid and counselling, psycho-social counselling and temporary shelter to women affected by violence or in distress.

NASU made a reference to the representations and ultimatums submitted by the Angami Students’ Union (ASU) in this regard. In 2019, the apex student body had submitted a representation to the Mission Director of the State Resources Centre for Women stating that the Centre Administrator, case worker and a driver were appointed and occupied by non-indigenous inhabitants of the district.

Subsequent representations and ultimatums received no response from the government.

The ultimatum was submitted to the additional secretary of the department on Thursday. As per the advertisement to the said posts, applicants must be indigenous inhabitants of the respective districts.

Similar issues in other departments have been reported by student bodies in the district. As EastMojo reported earlier, the Angami Students’ Union (ASU), the apex student body of the Angami Naga tribe, raised concerns about the appointment of grade-IV posts in Kohima district.

The student body had recently reminded the government to uphold its own Office Memorandum (OM) guaranteeing appointment to Grade-IV posts in government establishments to indigenous inhabitants of respective districts.

According to the student body, numerous recruitments have been made in various departments in Kohima district, predominantly occupied by the Angami Naga tribe, against the government order.

The reference made by ASU is the OM issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms dated 26 October 2017 which stated that “All direct recruitment vacancies in Grade-III and Grade-IV posts in District offices of the departments shall be filled up by the indigenous inhabitants of the respective districts.”

