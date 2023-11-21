Drugs seized along Nagaland-Manipur border; 1 held

Kohima: Drug seizures are a common occurrence along the Nagaland-Manipur border. The most recent seizures were made by the Nagaland Police on Sunday at the inter-state check gate at Khuzama under Kohima district.

Police officials informed that during a routine checking of vehicles, personnel of Khuzama Police inter-state check gate detected and recovered 50 soap cases of suspected heroin.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The seized drugs weighed approximately 600 grams which was concealed in a Hyundai i20 vehicle (AS-16E-0525) coming from the neighbouring state of Manipur.

In this regard, one person identified as Mohammad Wahidur (30) was arrested under section 21 (c) of the NDPS Act.

As per the Act, imprisonment is for a term which shall not be less than ten years but which may extend to twenty years and shall also be liable to fine.

Also Read | Nagaland Baptist delegation to Singapore calls for peace in Manipur, Israel-Palestine

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









