Kohima: Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) delegation to the two-day celebration of the Asia Pacific Baptist Federation 50th Anniversary at Singapore called for peace in Manipur and the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

The celebration, held under the theme “imagining the future together’, concluded on Saturday evening.

Speaking on the sideline of the celebration, Y Kikheto Sema, Commissioner and Secretary of the department of environment, forest and climate change (DEFCC), who attended the event recounted that the Asia Pacific Baptist Federation played a pivotal role in bringing ceasefire between the Government of India and the NSCN-IM.

According to Sema, the first conference was held in 1996, a time when the state witnessed numerous killings. “We attended the conference, and it was one of the most important occasions where we discussed issues pertaining to Asia conflict. Thanks to leaders like Dr Wati Aier, Bony Resu and Rev Dr Pongshing who attended the conference, which was also one of the stepping stones for the ceasefire which took place in 1997,” the officer said.

He informed that a large delegation from Nagaland attended the celebration. The delegation also called for peace to the ongoing Israel and Palestine conflict and Manipur ethnic conflict among others. Sema said that there is no future if the people do not unite.

The celebration was attended by delegates from 17 countries. Team Nagaland was led by Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC) General Secretary Rev Dr Zelhou Keyho and other church leaders.

Nagaland choir Aeterna Singers led by James Shikiye Swu, founder and artistic director, made a special appearance during the two-day celebration as the Choral representative of NBCC.

APBF functions as a regional organisation of the Baptist World Alliance (BWA) and consists of over 40,000 local churches and 65 Conventions in 22 Countries across the Asia Pacific regions. The aim of the Federation is to promote fellowship, cooperation and service amongst Baptists; to stimulate and coordinate evangelism and to assist in consultation and planning for various ministry programmes.

