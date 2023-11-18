Kohima: During an Anti-Drug awareness campaign held at Tetso College in Chumoukedima, Nagaland on Friday, students took pledge to say no to drugs and join the fight against drugs in the state.

The campaign was organised by the Assam Rifles with an aim to eradicate drug addiction and abuse among youths. The campaign was also joined by reigning Miss Nagaland Hikali Achumi. A pledge taking was also held at the campaign.

Brigadier, SK Shukla, CDR 6 Sector AR, who addressed the gathering highlighted that drug menace is a global challenge that transcends borders, cultures, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

“It is a threat that undermines the very fabric of the society, tearing apart families, eroding trust, and robbing individuals of their potential. We must recognise that the fight against drug abuse is not merely a battle of policies and enforcement but a collective endeavor that requires the involvement of every member of society,” he added

Shukla pointed out that education plays a pivotal role in the efforts to eradicate drug menace. It is through awareness and understanding that the individuals are empowered to make informed choices, he said.

The officer urged the educational institutions, community organizations, and families to undertake comprehensive drug education programs, ensuring that the youth are equipped with the knowledge and resilience to make healthy choices.

Highlighting on the importance of law enforcement, he called on the gathering to support law enforcement agencies in the mission to disrupt drug trafficking networks responsible accountable for their actions. Stating that community engagement is the bedrock of any successful anti-drug campaign, he urged everyone to be advocates, allies, and supporters of one another in this battle.

Brigadier, SK Shukla informed that Assam Rifles has seized drugs worth Rs 4,26,51,500 since January. To increase awareness, IGAR (N) in collaboration with Kripa Foundation and Miss Nagaland, Hikali Achumi conducted an Anti-Drug Campaign at Kohima and similar programs at Tuensang, Mon and Mokokchung are also planned in the month of November. He assured that Assam Rifles will always stand by the people of Nagaland in their efforts to eradicate this menace from the society.

Programme highlights included a short movie clip screening on the works organised by the Assam Rifles and enthralling performance of Sumi traditional dance by Patkai Christian College, Group song by Living Stone Higher Sec School and Tetso College, Dance of seven sisters by Nagaland University and band performance by Rhino Jazz Band. Short speeches were also delivered by NGBF, S Jalipu; Miss Nagaland Hikali Achumi; Meren T. Jamir, Prodigals Home and GB Shikato.

Representatives of Prodigal Home & Bethesda Rehab Centre and students & staff from various participating schools and colleges attended the awareness Campaign.

