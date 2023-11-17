Nagaland college students seek immediate release of scholarship

Kohima: The All Nagaland College Students’ Union (ANCSU), on Friday urged the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to immediately release the last installment of the Post Matric Scholarship.
The ANCSU acknowledged the ministry for releasing an amount of Rs 36,08,43,250 as arrears for the year 2021-2022 and first instalment (50% of Central share) for the year 2022-2023 on November 16 last year over the proposal projected amount of Rs 4685.29 lakh for 43,424 beneficiaries for the year 2022-2023.
“However, ANCSU is dismayed to witness the Ministry of Tribal Affairs neglecting the sole purpose of scholarships through delay tactics year after year in sanctioning scholarships amount to the State of Nagaland,” the student body said.
The student body said that on August 31, the implementing agency submitted a Utilization Certificate to the concerned authority but even after a lapse of over 70 days, the matter was kept in abeyance.
ANCSU appealed to the ministry to ardently understand the need for scholarships by the students for their academic requirements and immediately release the pending instalment of CSS-PMS for the year 2022-2023 to the State of Nagaland at the earliest.
The student body urged the ministry not to offer “step-motherly treatment” to the students of Nagaland year after.
