Kohima: An active cadre of Myanmar-based NSCN-K (YA) was held in Mokokchung for alleged involvement in extortion cases.
The cadre was caught by the Assam Rifles and Nagaland police following a joint operation which was launched based on specific intelligence of the presence of cadres in general area of Mongsenyimti Village in Mokokchung District of Nagaland.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
As per officials, the cadre was highly active since 2007 and was involved in various extortion related activities.
The apprehended cadre has been handed over to the Police for further proceedings.
Also Read | Sumi Nagas celebrate premier tribal festival in Guwahati
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Gauhati University botanist unearths rare rock-growing plant, lesser-known wild jamun
- Researchers in Nepal still puzzled over the super flock of pigeons last winter
- Nagaland: Myanmar-based NSCN-K (YA) cadre held in Mokokchung
- NFR gears up for festivities with extra train services
- Ahead of Hornbill, Dimapur-Kohima four-lane road reviewed
- How can I get some sleep? Which treatments actually work?