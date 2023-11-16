Nagaland: Myanmar-based NSCN-K (YA) cadre held in Mokokchung

Kohima: An active cadre of Myanmar-based NSCN-K (YA) was held in Mokokchung for alleged involvement in extortion cases.

The cadre was caught by the Assam Rifles and Nagaland police following a joint operation which was launched based on specific intelligence of the presence of cadres in general area of Mongsenyimti Village in Mokokchung District of Nagaland.

As per officials, the cadre was highly active since 2007 and was involved in various extortion related activities.

The apprehended cadre has been handed over to the Police for further proceedings.

