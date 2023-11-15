Nagaland: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra launched in three districts

Kohima: The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) for tribal districts of Nagaland was formally launched on Wednesday in three districts of the state including Dimapur, Mokokchung and Tuensang.

In Dimapur, the programme was launched by the state Prabhari Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, Secretary of the National Recruitment Agency, at Indisen village.

Dimapur DC Dr Tinojongshi Chang, Dr Raut Pandurang, DDG Shipping who is also the district Prabhari and a host of officials from both Central and state government departments, beneficiaries of Central welfare schemes, local body leaders, villagers and students attended the programme.

In his speech, Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra said that the pan India VBSY is an ambitious programme of the Central government which aims to propel the country to a developed country status by 2047, hundred years after India’s independence.

The first phase of the tribal campaign will be carried out in three districts of Nagaland – Dimapur, Tuensang and Mokokchung. In this regard, four VBSY outreach vans-two for Dimapur district and one each for Tuensang and Mokokchung will cover the three districts in the tribal areas campaign.

The pan India launching of the campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jharkhand was also live streamed during the programme.

Beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the government shared their experiences on the occasion and thanked the Central government for providing them the schemes.

After the launching programme, VBSY van for Dimapur was flagged off by DC Dimapur Dr Tinojongshi Chang in the presence of Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, Secretary & COE National Recruitment Agency from Indisen village.

The van later toured to Aoyimkumg village, the second location of the event in the district. In Mokokchung, the VBSY tribal campaign was launched by ADC Mokokchung Chumlamo Humtsoe at Ungma village.

In Tuensang, the launching was done in Ngangpong village in the presence of district administration officials, govt officials and villagers.

