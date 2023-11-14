Nagaland: Kohima lifts ban on pork, pig trading

Kohima: The Kohima administration has issued an order to revoke the prohibition on pig slaughter, as well as the import, export, and transportation of live pigs, piglets, and pork in the designated infected and surveillance zones at Sechü/Zubza in Kohima.
The move follows a two-month period of strict adherence to the ‘National Action Plan’ for African Swine Fever (ASF) control.
No new ASF outbreaks have been reported. The public is urged to maintain hygiene, adhere to bio-security measures, and promptly report any unusual sickness or deaths among pigs.
The decision is a positive step in resuming normalcy in the region’s pig farming sector. The administration emphasises community responsibility in preventing ASF resurgence. It also urged residents to stay vigilant and contribute to the sustained health of the pig industry by following guidelines and promptly reporting any signs of illness.
