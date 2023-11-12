Nagaland: Keziah Mero, 18, crowned Miss Kohima 2023

Kohima: 18-year-old Keziah Mero was crowned Miss Kohima 2023 on Saturday during a glittering ceremony held at De’ Oriental hotel in Kohima, Nagaland.

Tolika K Kishepu (19) secured the first runner up while Katienla Longchar (20) secured the second runner up title.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The newly crowned Miss Kohima hails from Pfutseromi Village under Phek district and is currently pursuing her 12th standard from G Rio School Kohima. She also bagged the Miss Talent subtitle.

During the event organised by 4front management, the winner walked away with gift hampers worth Rs 50,000 along with Rs 20,000 makeover voucher from beauty within salon.

The first and second runner-up received gift hampers worth Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 along with Rs.15,000 and Rs.10,000 makeover voucher respectively.

Kevilenuo semou won the Miss Photogenic subtitle while, Tolika K Kishepu won the Best ramp walk subtitle. The subtitle winners were awarded with Rs 5000 worth gift hampers.

4front management comprises of 4 members and is a non-profitable organisation under the Aegis of agathos society (former organisation of Miss Kohima) with a vision to carry and continue the legacy of Miss Kohima into greater heights and promote advocacy of beauty, intelligence, purpose, grace, integrity and values, said Theja Sekhose co-founder of the management.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sekhose asserted that the yearly celebration of Miss Kohima is held with the search for Beauty with knowledge.

“The organisation placed auditions at various colleges including Sazolie college, Kohima arts College, St Joseph College (Autonomous), Model Christian College and an open audition for the Capital, Kohima at TS academy of design Kohima,” he informed.

Sekhose said among many participants 7 girls were chosen who experienced a day full of competition with our esteemed panel of judges, Dr. Amos Sekhose (Agathos society), Pelevinuo rüpreo (former Miss kohima 2017) and Lipokzulu (General Secretary of Miss Nagaland, BASN).

Also Read | Nagaland conforms to SC ruling on women quota case

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









