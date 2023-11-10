Nagaland: 'People's Governor' PB Acharya passes away

Kohima: Former Nagaland Governor PB Acharya who was dearly known to the Nagas as the ‘People’s Governor’ passed away at his residence in Mumbai on Friday. The 96-year-old was the governor of the Northeastern state from 2014-2019.

PB Acharya was sworn in as the Governor of Nagaland on July 19, 2014.

Taking to Twitter, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton mourned the demise of the former governor.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Saddened by the news of the demise of former Governor of Nagaland, Shri PB Acharya Ji. His contributions to our state and the people will always be remembered. He was a man of wisdom, compassion and integrity, who served as a bridge between various groups and communities. I pray… pic.twitter.com/ZG9VTVBpL5 — Yanthungo Patton (@YanthungoPatton) November 10, 2023

“Saddened by the news of the demise of former Governor of Nagaland, Shri PB Acharya Ji. His contributions to our state and the people will always be remembered. He was a man of wisdom, compassion and integrity, who served as a bridge between various groups and communities. I pray for his soul and for strength to his family in this hour of grief!” he wrote.

Advisor to Chief Minister, Abu Metha, said, “He was much loved by the people and his tenure in Kohima’s Raj Bhavan was filled with warmth. He always kept open the doors of the State’s highest address for all sections and created a positive connect with the people”.

PHED minister Jacob Zhimomi also wrote “Distressed to learn of the demise of Shri Padmanabha Balakrishna Acharya Ji, former Governor of Nagaland. He was a great friend of the Naga people who saw to it Nagas were not deprived or lacking in any field. Although no longer with us, I pray that his legacy continues to endure and inspire us. My condolences to the bereaved family members, near and dear ones. May his noble soul rest in peace!”

Also Read | Nagaland conforms to SC ruling on women quota case

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









