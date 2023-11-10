Nagaland CM cautions politicising Eastern areas demand

Kohima: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday warned against politicising the issue of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) demand for “Frontier Nagaland”.

Following the November 6 meeting between the state government and the ENPO, Rio said, “The ball is in everybody’s court, and it is not one man’s game. We had a good discussion with them. We have given our assurance and told them that we support the five points. But in this kind of developmental activities, there should be no politics”.

The five-point demand highlighted by the CM could not ascertained at the time of this writing.

When asked if the ENPO’s effort to meet with the state government hampered the ongoing talks with the Centre, Rio assured that the process of the talks was “not at all” hampered.

The Union home minister, GOI representative AK Mishra, and the home secretary, he said, had assured the state government that there will be a tripartite talk involving the Centre, ENPO and the state.

When asked when the tripartite talks would begin, Rio said, “We are taking consultations. That’s how we are meeting. They had met not only me but three-four cabinet ministers with some advisors”.

As for the ENPO’s recent announcement to boycott the hornbill festival for the second time, Rio said the matter will be discussed.

