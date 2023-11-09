Nagaland: NCC cadets attending R-Day camps to be exempted from exams

Mokokchung: Nagaland University has announced that NCC cadets selected for Pre Republic Day and Republic Day 2024 camps in New Delhi will be exempted from the semester exams scheduled for November-December 2023.

The university’s notification specifies that those attending the camps during the mentioned period will be exempted from the upcoming undergraduate odd semester examination. Instead, a special examination will be conducted later for the affected students, allowing them provisional admission to the next semester in the meantime.

Col CST Swamy, Commanding Officer of 25 Naga Battalion NCC, expressed gratitude for fulfilling a long-standing request from the NCC fraternity. He thanked Prof JK Patnaik, Vice Chancellor of NU, for accepting the request and enabling NCC cadets to excel in their activities. The Republic Day Camp and Parade in Delhi Cantt are highly sought-after NCC training events, but the timing of NU semester exams has previously hindered aspirants from Nagaland. The exam waiver now provides a golden opportunity for talented Naga students to showcase their skills at the national and international levels.

The Republic Day Camp selection also opens doors to the ‘Youth Exchange Programme,’ allowing NCC cadets to participate in exchanges with cadets from friendly countries like the USA, UK, Argentina, Brazil, Russia, Nepal, Vietnam, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, and New Zealand. This program facilitates cross-cultural interactions, fostering awareness and appreciation of each other’s socio-economic and cultural realities.

