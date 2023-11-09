Nagaland: Angami, Rengma villages celebrate 50 years of peace treaty

Kohima: Two villages in Nagaland-Nerhema and Tseminyu, on Wednesday, celebrated the golden jubilee of the peace treaty signed between the two villages on March 7, 1973.
Thousands of residents from the two villages comprising the Angami Naga tribe from Nerhema village and Rengma tribe from Tesminyu village gathered at the for a meet and greet at Chiephobozou Local Ground, about 20 kms away from Kohima town.
Vice principal of NEISSR Dimapur, Rev Fr Gwayhunlo Lawrence Khing, while addressing the gathering, reminded the two villages to maintain cordial relations for generations to come.
The priest shared that there cannot be any differences when the lord binds their relationship. He observed that the celebration resembles a festivity like the Christmas for the two villages.
He recounted how in the ancient times, every Naga village had warriors who could fight and protect the village from their enemies, but times have changed, and the present time calls for peace.
The massive gathering, he observed, was a testament to the people’s longing for peace and that this should be a proud moment for the people celebrating goodness among two villages.
In addition to the people celebrating, he said that even the land, mountains, trees, rivers and stones were celebrating the auspicious day.
Khing advised the locals to pray for each other and remain rooted in the goodness of God to prosper into a great and blessed nation.
Convenor, organising committee, Sevilie Kerhüo said knowing each other among the two villages was of utmost importance. While there have been unpleasant instances in the past, he said that now is a time to move on and live the future.
He highlighted that after peace treaty was signed and monoliths erected at the two villages in 1973 and 1975 respectively, the two villages had expanded, making it important for the younger generations to learn about the importance of the treaty.
He urged the people to revive the old friendship among members of the two villages, make new friends and encouraged the youths to build permanent relationship through marriages.
Kerhüo said the residents of the two villages should be able to share each other’s burdens, pains and also be part during the good times.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The programme was chaired by co-convenor, organising committee, Jwenga Kent, while director, Asia Soul Winners, Rev G Khing read a scripture and prayed for the celebration.
The jubilee flag was unfurled by president, Nerhema Dieliekevi Liethomia Krotho, Rev Dr Tseibu Rutsa while welcome address was delivered by president, Nerhema Dzevi Houzha, Neisakholie Ziephrü.
Also Read | Nagaland by-poll in Tapi records 96.25% voter turnout
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Ziro’s Kiwi revolution: A New Zealand-India partnership takes root
- Nagaland: Angami, Rengma villages celebrate 50 years of peace treaty
- Cost of conservation: While resorts flourish, why are locals being evicted in Kaziranga?
- Manipur: Churachandpur DC, addl DC spends night at relief camp
- Meghalaya: NPP denies tension over Shillong LS seat
- No, video does not show actor Jason Statham putting up Palestinian flag on his car