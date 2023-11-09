Nagaland: Angami, Rengma villages celebrate 50 years of peace treaty

Kohima: Two villages in Nagaland-Nerhema and Tseminyu, on Wednesday, celebrated the golden jubilee of the peace treaty signed between the two villages on March 7, 1973.

Thousands of residents from the two villages comprising the Angami Naga tribe from Nerhema village and Rengma tribe from Tesminyu village gathered at the for a meet and greet at Chiephobozou Local Ground, about 20 kms away from Kohima town.

Vice principal of NEISSR Dimapur, Rev Fr Gwayhunlo Lawrence Khing, while addressing the gathering, reminded the two villages to maintain cordial relations for generations to come.

The priest shared that there cannot be any differences when the lord binds their relationship. He observed that the celebration resembles a festivity like the Christmas for the two villages.

He recounted how in the ancient times, every Naga village had warriors who could fight and protect the village from their enemies, but times have changed, and the present time calls for peace.

The massive gathering, he observed, was a testament to the people’s longing for peace and that this should be a proud moment for the people celebrating goodness among two villages.

In addition to the people celebrating, he said that even the land, mountains, trees, rivers and stones were celebrating the auspicious day.

Khing advised the locals to pray for each other and remain rooted in the goodness of God to prosper into a great and blessed nation.

Convenor, organising committee, Sevilie Kerhüo said knowing each other among the two villages was of utmost importance. While there have been unpleasant instances in the past, he said that now is a time to move on and live the future.

He highlighted that after peace treaty was signed and monoliths erected at the two villages in 1973 and 1975 respectively, the two villages had expanded, making it important for the younger generations to learn about the importance of the treaty.

He urged the people to revive the old friendship among members of the two villages, make new friends and encouraged the youths to build permanent relationship through marriages.

Kerhüo said the residents of the two villages should be able to share each other’s burdens, pains and also be part during the good times.

The programme was chaired by co-convenor, organising committee, Jwenga Kent, while director, Asia Soul Winners, Rev G Khing read a scripture and prayed for the celebration.

The jubilee flag was unfurled by president, Nerhema Dieliekevi Liethomia Krotho, Rev Dr Tseibu Rutsa while welcome address was delivered by president, Nerhema Dzevi Houzha, Neisakholie Ziephrü.

