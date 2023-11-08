Nagaland by-poll in Tapi records 96.25% voter turnout

Kohima: The by-election to the 43-Tapi (ST) Assembly Constituency in Nagaland which was held on Tuesday recorded 96.25% voter turnout.
As per the Election Commission of India, the polling was incident-free and peaceful. Electors of the 43-Tapi (ST) Assembly Constituency exercised their franchise in 23 polling stations.
The by-poll recorded a total of 15,256 voters with 7,788 male and 7,468 female. At the close of the poll at 4:00 PM, the voter turnout ratio stood at 96.25%.
The post poll scrutiny for by-election was conducted in the presence of General Observer MG Rajamanickam IAS, Returning Officer of 43 Tapi AC Rongsenmenla SDO (C) and ARO Tshelhi – u EAC with the representatives of the candidates at the chamber of Returning Officer on Wednesday.
They verified form 17A and other documents whether the poll was conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner, as per the guideline of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The RO was asked whether there were any complaints or observations from her side to which RO replied that the poll had been conducted smoothly.
After no complaints were received from the political agents, the General Observer declared after concurring with both the parties and the RO closed the Scrutiny proceedings.
