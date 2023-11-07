Nagaland Guv condemns DMK leader's 'dog-eaters' remark

Kohima: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan on Tuesday condemned the recent derogatory comment made by senior DMK leader RS Bharathi about the Naga people as “dog-eaters”.

“This unwarranted assumption, branding the whole Naga community as dog-eaters, is not only in poor taste but also maligns our diverse and dignified culture. Nagaland is home to a rich and varied heritage, where every tribal group brings its unique culture and tradition to our vibrant tapestry. To stereotype and belittle the entire population based on the dietary preference of a few is not only disrespectful but inevitably leads to the distortion of our identity,” Ganesan said.

The governor said that eating habits are a personal choice and do not define one’s character, dignity, or value. Nobody, he said, should be insulted or disrespected based on such preferences.

“A person’s culture, ethics, and contribution to society characterize them, and not what is on their plate. I respectfully reiterate that the Nagas are dignified and cultured people deeply committed to their rich cultural heritage,” he said.

The governor observed that the statement made by Bharathi is an unfortunate generalisation that belittles an entire community on the basis of food habits.

“It is important to note that the Tamils have co-existed peacefully in Nagaland in an environment of mutual respect and understanding, and similarly Nagas have been studying and working in Tamil Nadu peacefully and with dignity. The communal harmony that exists between the Tamils and the Nagas either in Nagaland or in Tamil Nadu is a testament to the immense respect that both the communities have for each other’s tradition,” he said.

Ganesan also said that the unjust remark that former Nagaland governor RN Ravi was chased out of Nagaland is not only disrespectful but also lacks the truth. “Most Nagas I have met and interacted with have expressed their admiration and respect for him,” Ganesan said.

He further added, “As the Governor of Nagaland, I condemn these remarks and call upon everyone to discourage such behaviours, promote mutual respect, and strengthen our unity”.

Ganesan urged everyone, especially those in leadership positions, to exercise caution and respect when discussing diverse cultures and encourage mutual respect between all communities. He also appealed to the people of Nagaland to ignore this statement as it does not reflect the real voice of the Tamil people.

