Nagaland Tourism event 'Autumn Festival' concludes in New Delhi

New Delhi: The 2nd edition of the Autumn Festival, a prelude to the renowned Hornbill Festival, concluded with great fervour at Nagaland House on Saturday. The festival was organised by Nagaland Tourism in partnership with the Chief Resident Commissioner of Nagaland House and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, as well as the Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio.
Over the course of two days, Nagaland’s cultural tapestry unfolded, showcasing the finest in food, textiles, handicrafts, art, and music.
The Autumn Festival played host to a diverse array of Nagaland’s most esteemed artists and enterprises, including popular local businesses such as Runway India, Made in Nagaland, Woven Threads, Fusion Nagaland, Ikali’s Studio, and Kintem, among others. The guests were treated to various cultural shows, including traditional dances, folk songs, wrestling matches, musical performances, and a fashion show by the talented local designer Vilhousa Movi. The presence of Chef Aketoli Zhimomi, recently recognised as one of India’s Top 30 chefs added a culinary masterpiece to the occasion.
The event was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Manisha Saxena, IAS, Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, who commended the North Eastern states for their significant contributions. She said, “The Northeastern states comprise 8% of India’s total area, 4% of its population, and nearly 4% of its GDP, but in terms of experience, the region offers a 100% experience of fun, sustainability, and beauty.”
Saxena also announced the upcoming International Travel Mart to be held in Shillong, Meghalaya, from November 21 to 23, underscoring the government’s commitment to promoting the unique cultural wealth of the North East.
Speaking at the event, Saxena acknowledged the Hornbill Festival’s well-deserved reputation as a brand and expressed her hope that through the Autumn Festival, the people of Delhi could catch a glimpse of Nagaland’s extraordinary culinary, handloom, and handicraft offerings, thereby inspiring their participation in the grand Hornbill Festival 2023 at Kisama, Nagaland.
Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Government of Nagaland, who was present at the occasion, expressed, “Standing amidst the lively aura of the Autumn Festival, I am reminded of the deep cultural roots that bind our communities. This vibrant prelude to the Hornbill Festival is a testament to our shared heritage and the spirit of unity that defines Nagaland. As we revel in these festivities, let it serve as a joyful prelude to the grand celebration awaiting us at the Hornbill Festival.”
The sponsors of the Autumn Festival were Antodya Skills Foundation, Navya Care Foundation, and International Centre for Advanced Studies and Research (ICASR).
