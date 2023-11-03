Nagaland: Cong alleges fund misuse in Imna Along's constituency

Kohima: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Thursday raised concerns about the misuse of developmental funds for several government projects in Nagaland’s Alongtaki Assembly Constituency under Mokokchung district.
The party questioned the upgradation of road and construction of the Longchem-Saring bridge in Mokokchung. As per a release from the party’s public grievances department, the work order for the project was issued to M/s Win Enterprise on December 22 last year with a tender amount Rs 1,45,66,329.
“As per the RTI report 30% of the amount has been withdrawn which is approximately amounting to Rs 43,69,898. But no work has been initiated so far. The road condition is deplorable and is almost non pliable,” the party said.
The Congress cited an instance of death in 2022, where a patient passed away while on the way to the hospital because of the bad road condition. The party alleged that the vehicle carrying the patient was stuck for hours due to the road condition.
The party pointed out that it was only on November 1 when a concerned citizen of Longchem provided a JCB along with Rs 20,000 to repair certain locations where it was non-pliable.
NPCC also mentioned that an amount of Rs 25 lakh was approved by SDPDB for purchasing two ambulances under LADP (COVID-19) scheme 2020-2021 for 30 Alongtaki AC. While the RTI report stated that the status of the project/ work was completed, the party said that no ambulance was found and only one Gypsy is being used as an ambulance.
RTI report for another project with regard to the construction of Multi-Purpose Hall Phase-I was reported as completed, as funded by the LADP 2019-2020 Iconic Scheme for 30 Alongtaki AC. While the amount was approved by SDPDB for an amount of Rs 50 lakh, the party said that the building does not exist till date.
As for the Construction of the GHS Building at Lakhuni under ALongtaki AC, the party alleged that an amount of Rs 1 crore in two phases in 2019-2020 was approved by the SDPDB and another Rs 50 lakh in 2020-2021 was approved by DPDB funded under LADP Iconic Scheme.
“The RTI report shows that verification committee members have already issued completion certificates whereas the school building is in Deplorable condition, there are no proper classrooms and due to the poor infrastructure students cannot attend classes during rainy season as there is no roof in most of the classrooms. Till date the school building is still under construction,” the party alleged.
The NPCC prompted the contractor to deliver good road facility and urged the authority concerned to take the health of the citizens seriously and do the needful at the earliest.
The party also questioned as to where the fund amount for phase-I was utilised and, in this regard, made an appeal to all the right-thinking citizens and CSO’s to check such kind of fraudulent activities.
NPCC also cautioned the Verification Committee as to how completion certificates were issued when the work progress is just in the initial stage and demanded the concerned authority to prioritise this issue and complete the work at the earliest. The party prompted the verification committee to refrain from issuing completion certificate without proper verification and investigation.
Further, the party demanded the elected member of Alongtaki AC, minister Temjen Imna Along, and the administration/ verification team to deliver a clear justification regarding the developmental funds at the earliest.
