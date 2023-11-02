Nagaland: Kargil martyr memorial football tourney begins

Kohima: The 7th edition of Late Capt N Kenguruse, Mahavir Chakra, Memorial Football Tournament began at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima, Nagaland, on Wednesday evening.

Conducted by the Assam Rifles in collaboration with Nagaland Football Association, the tournament is organised as part of Op Sadbhavana by Spear Corps.

The opening ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Maj Gen Vikas Lakhera, SM, IGAR(N), Brig Herjinder Singh, DIG 5 Sect Assam Rifles, parents of Kenguruse, NFA president K Neibou Sekhose and Head of Referees Kevingutuo Sekhose.

The primary aim of the tournament is to remember the immortal brave heart of Nagaland who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Vijay (Kargil War) and promote sportsmanship spirit amongst the youth of Nagaland, an AR official said.

A total of 16 teams from twelve districts of the state are vying for the championship title. The nine-day tournament will conclude on November 9.

The Chief Guest highlighted the gallant acts of Capt N Kenguruse, Mahavir Chakra during Operation Vijay and thanked his parents for gracing the event. He also thanked Nagaland Football Association for collaborating with Assam Rifles for conducting this tournament.

Neiselie Kenguruse, father of Capt N Kenguruse, addressed the gathering and expressed his gratitude toward Assam Rifles for organising this event.

The Ceremony was peppered with musical interludes performed by Assam Rifles Band, Ms Mengu Suokhire and NOMAD Band. In the opening match, Tiema-Khe Kidima FC (Kohima) defeated Lozu FC (Zunheboto) by 4-2 goals.

The tournament is held to celebrate the sportsmanship spirit of Nagas, their love for football and to foster bonhomie and bonding between Indian Armed Forces and Naga population.

Trophies were unveiled during the ceremony in addition to the individual prizes which included the trophies for Golden Boot, Golden Gloves, Best Mid Fielder and Defender respectively.

The winning team will receive a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh, apart from the coveted Rolling trophy.

