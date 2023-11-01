Nagaland: State-wide mega earthquake mock drill on Nov 2

Kohima: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), Home Department, informed that the Nagaland Emergency Preparedness Exercise (NEPEx), a state-wide mega mock exercise will be conducted on Thursday.
A notification issued by NSDMA said that the exercise will be conducted on an earthquake scenario with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter scale.
The exercise will test the capability of the State to respond to and manage any disaster.
In this regard, a siren bell will be sounded from the PHQ at 09:03 AM. Further, sirens will also be used by emergency vehicles participating in the drill. I
The department has requested the public not to panic but to cooperate for the smooth conduct of the exercise.
