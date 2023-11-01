Bangladesh Air Force commemorates Raising Day in Dimapur

Kohima: Twenty officers and personnel of the Bangladesh Air Force led by Group Captain Tanvir Marzan visited Dimapur on Tuesday as a part of Bangladesh Air Force Raising Day celebrations.
“The Bangladesh Air Force came into being with one Chetak, one Armed Otter and one Dakota, 09 Officers and 57 men on 28 September 1971, at Dimapur, Nagaland,” PRO Defence Kohima informed.
Three pilots, squadron leader Sultan Ahmed and flight lieutenant Badrul Alam, who had defected from Pakistan Air Force and a civilian pilot, Captain Shahabuddin Ahmed, commenced their training by the Indian Air Force in Kilo flight at Dimapur deemed to be the first Bangladesh Air Force Unit.
“After December 16, 1971, with the birth of Bangladesh, the Kilo Flight aircraft riddled with bullets, but still fly worthy, were handed over to Bangladesh at Dhaka by India,” the PRO said.
To keep the spirit of Liberation war alive amongst the personnel of Bangladesh Forces, the team visited Dimapur in Nagaland.
Officers and personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF), including those belonging to Dornier and MI 17-V5 squadrons with a historical connection with the Kilo Flight interacted with the personnel of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF).
The BAF has always shown keen interest in visiting important locations that were places of relevance during the 1971 Liberation War. The visit reflects the deep ties and bonhomie between the Air Forces of the two countries and acknowledges the role of IAF in the Liberation of Bangladesh, the PRO added.
