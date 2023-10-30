Nagaland: Kohima Diocese concludes jubilee with Eucharistic procession

Kohima: The three-day golden jubilee celebration of the Diocese of Kohima concluded on Sunday with a Eucharistic procession. Thousands of faithful marched in prayer and songs from the Cathedral to Dzüvürü junction and back to the church via South Police Station.

Bishop of Bongaigaon, Most Rev. Dr. Thomas Pullopillil carried the “blessed Sacrament” throughout the procession.

Post the procession, Archbishop of Shillong, Most Rev. Dr. Victor Lyndoh, in a message shared that the Eucharist is a source of Christian life. The archbishop explained that the Eucharist represents Christ.

The Eucharistic procession, he said, reminds faithful about the presence of Jesus. Though many many not see and understand the presence of the Almighty, he said that Christ is a silent listener to every conversation and is present in the daily lives of faithful.

The third day of the jubilee celebration began with the celebration of the Holy Eucharist at the Cathedral with Archbishop of Guwahati, Most Rev. Dr. John Moolachira DD as the main celebrant.

Addressing the congregation, the archbishop said that Jubilee is a time for celebration and thanksgiving.

“We celebrate because we are proud that our diocese has grown and it has been able to serve the catholic community and the people of the state in a significant way. We thank God for those who brought the Gospel to us and helped us to live our faith and improve our life,” he said.

Jubilee, he remarked , is also a time to take stock of the present situation to examine the strengths and weaknesses of one’s faith.

He added that Jubilee is also an occasion to plan for the future- on how to make the Church relevant for the future generations. On this regard, he said, “As we look into the future, we are reminded that the faith the missionaries have brought to us is to be taken to others who have not heard of the Gospel or of Jesus”.

As the Diocese of Kohima marks the golden jubilee celebrations, he challenged faithful to ponder on what positive influence were they able to make to the people around them and what influence the Catholic Church has over the people of Nagaland.

Ahead of the Holy Eucharist, Vicar General of the Diocese of Kohima, Rev. Fr. Neisalhou Carolus welcomed the gathering. The gospel was read by Archbishop-elect of Imphal, Rev. Fr. Dr. Linus Neli.

On Sunday, 50 children received the first holy communion administered by Auxiliary Bishop of Agartala, Most Rev. Dr. Jose Chirackal; Archbishop of Kottayam, Most Rev. Mathew Moolakat DD, and Archbishop of Miao, Most Rev. Dennis Panipitchai DD.

The congregation dispersed following a jubilee feast.

Also Read | Nagaland: Catholics celebrate jubilee in spirit of joy, gratitude

