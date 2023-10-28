Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed on Friday that 3,000 families who have been displaced by the ongoing conflict have been relocated to the newly constructed prefabricated houses.

He also informed that the Central Government would provide financial assistance for the construction of new houses, for houses that were burnt down.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The financial assistance would be given in two to three installments through concerned deputy commissioners, the chief minister said, adding that the government began the process for the same.

CM Biren Singh was speaking during the distribution programme for Special Scheme for Education of Children at Relief Camps for Labour Card Holders held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The programme was organised by Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.

The chief minister as a chief guest handed over reconstructed labour cards and financial assistance of Rs 5,000 under the scheme to the labour card holders staying in different relief camps.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Biren Singh stated that many people had been facing hardship due to the present conflict in the state, adding that the present conflict is like a wake-up call for the people of Manipur.

The chief minister informed that many displaced people whose houses had not been burnt down, but fled their homes out of fear in the early days of the conflict, have now returned to their original places of settlement. He continued that experts from Departments like Agriculture, Horticulture, Industries and others had been made to interact and assist the displaced people, so that the latter could take up suitable activities for earning their livelihood.

The chief minister informed that the government would also provide blankets to the relief camps very soon, as winter season is approaching. Stating that around 2,500 personnel of security forces had been provided for safeguarding farmers while taking up agricultural activities, he informed that compensation would be provided to those farmers, whose agricultural land could not be cultivated due to the present conflict.

The Home Ministry, Government of India sanctioned an amount of Rs 38.6 crore for the same, he added. He continued that concerned deputy commissioners would do the survey on whose agricultural farms had not been cultivated and what would be their earning from the agricultural land if cultivated.

Singh also informed that 98 percent of students staying at relief camps set up at valley areas were admitted to the nearest schools. However, it is lesser for students staying at relief camps set up at Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal districts.

The chief minister further assured that the government had been putting all possible efforts to aid the affected people.

Also Read | Manipur: 15,641 displaced students re-admitted to schools, says Edu minister

