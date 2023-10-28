Advisor to PM visits Nagaland to promote economic growth

Kohima: Prime Minister’s economic advisor, Sanjeev Sanyal, reached Nagaland on Friday for a four-day tour to promote economic growth and development in the region.

An update from the home department informed that Sanjeev Sanyal who is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, along with Devi Prasad Mishra, Director, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India have embarked on a tour in the state.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“The visit holds promise for bolstering key sectors and forging collaborations to uplift Nagaland’s economic landscape,” it said.

Sanyal is a distinguished economist and urban theorist, who serves as a crucial advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wielding substantial influence in shaping India’s economic policies. His expertise encompasses a wide range of fields, from urban development to financial markets.

Sanyal will be engaging in a series of vital activities aimed at understanding the unique economic challenges and opportunities in Nagaland. This includes extensive discussions with local entrepreneurs, local government officials, business leaders, and community representatives by touring key economic hubs; meeting with Phek town entrepreneurs, Interaction with Nagaland Economic & Development Committee and PM-EAC members, Meeting with Geology & Mining, NSDMC and Tourism Department, Urban Development, Housing, Power, Road & Bridges, Industries & Commerce, Horticulture and IDAN Officials at Kohima and also visit to Kisama Heritage Village where Hornbill Festival is held from December 1-10 annually.

His visit also includes, visiting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s last stayed bungalow at Chakhabama; Lozaphuhu village-one of the highest altitude village in Nagaland; the INA Memorial Park construction site at Ruzazho village; trekking to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose INA route and a visit to the World War II Cemetry at Kohima.

“This interaction visit is to gain firsthand insights into the local business environment and to provide a platform for meaningful exchanges of ideas and strategies for bolstering the tourism economic prospects of the State,” the update said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The visit of Sanyal to Nagaland carries significant weight in the broader context of regional development, the government update said. Nagaland, with its distinct cultural identity and economic potential, stands to benefit greatly from strategic interventions and collaborations. Sanyal visit underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and economic empowerment at the grassroots level, it added.

Also Read | From medical to ‘divine’ interventions: How Catholics made their way in Nagaland

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









