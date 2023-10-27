Kohima: Thousands of faithful from the Catholic Church in Nagaland will be part of the golden jubilee of the Diocese of Kohima at Mary Help of Christians Cathedral Church, Kohima from Friday evening till Sunday.
While over a thousand delegates from across the state will be camping at Little Flower Higher Secondary School and St Mary’s Higher Secondary School in Kohima from Friday onwards, the main celebrations will begin on Saturday with the unveiling of the jubilee plague. On Sunday, about 10,000 faithful are expected to celebrate the holy mass at the Cathedral.
Delegates from Germany, Italy, Australia and the United States will also be part of the celebration, informed the Bishop of Kohima & chief host of the celebration, Most Rev Dr James Thoppil during a press conference on Thursday. Faithful from across the country will be part of the celebrations.
Thoppil said that the jubilee would be a celebration of the universality of the Catholic church. The celebration, he said, would also be a time of renewal and rededication for the people to pursue peace and live in unity.
The Kohima Diocese was bifurcated from the Diocese of Dibrugarh in 1973 for the states of Nagaland and Manipur called Kohima-Imphal diocese. Later in 1980, the two dioceses were bifurcated.
He said that the purpose of the celebration was not so much of the socio-cultural or external celebration but an internal celebration. The Jews, he said, considered jubilee as a time for retrospection, examination of their old lives and rededication.
The bishop hoped that the people would be able to rededicate themselves as a Catholics, as members of the church, and render their service with a greater commitment, to fulfill the true meaning of the jubilee.
Thoppil also shared about his plans to make the cathedral a pilgrimage centre, a place of prayer and also make it the Basilica of the Northeast region. The diocese of Kohima has 57 parishes under it out of which 37 are full-fledged parishes and the rest are quasi parishes.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
President of the Catholic Association of Nagaland, Johnny Ruangmei informed that the golden jubilee preparations began last year. Activities in the runup to the jubilee began in from Kohima and spread to all other districts in the form of prayers, devotions, seminars and conclaves.
The Governor of Nagaland, La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio would be special guest and guest of honour during the cultural night on the second day of the celebration.
Some highlights of the celebrations will include the Marian procession and eucharistic procession.
Also Read | From medical to ‘divine’ interventions: How Catholics made their way in Nagaland
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Farmers, teachers take part in sustainability education programme
- Tripura: Rahul Gandhi to lead mega rally in January
- Only Congress can protect Mizoram’s culture, religion: Jairem Ramesh
- Tripura: Several hospitalised in clashes during Durga Puja immersion
- Why is Roulette a Preferred Game in Casinos?
- ‘Mayer Gomon’ marks end of Durga Puja festivities in Tripura