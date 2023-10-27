Nagaland: Amur Falcons sighted at Zhadima village for first time

Kohima: It is that time of the year in Nagaland when Amur Falcons, the world’s longest-traveling migratory birds, visits the state. While these birds have already arrived in parts of the state, it is for the first time that Amur Falcons were sighted at Zhadima village, about 20 KM from Kohima town.
Videos of the migratory birds flying in the skies of Zhadima village, under chief minister Neiphiu Rio’s Northern Angami-II Assembly Constituency, began to circulate online on Thursday. The videos were originally shared by Vizosielie Khoubve, the advisor of the Zhadima Village Youth and Sports Organisation (ZVYSO).
Amur falcons arrive in the state starting October and spend around 45 days feasting on insects.
When contacted, Khoubve told EastMojo that the video footages of the Amur Falcons were shot near the 10th Indian Reserve (IR) Battalion camp in the village. “As I travelled towards Zhadi-II Khel, I noticed the birds in huge number and so I when I reached the Khel, I tried to confirm if these were Amur Falcons,” he recalled.
Khoubve informed that the locals were referring these birds as “small eagle” in their local dialect.
When the youth leader informed the locals about Amur Falcons and its conservation activities across the state, he said that the locals revealed that these birds have been sighted in the village during the past two-three days.
With two major power stations located in the village, it was learnt that locals sighted the Amur Falcons on electrical wires.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“We are yet to find out if there is a roosting area in our village jurisdiction or if they are just passing through,” Khoubve added.
While it was for the first time that the Amur Falcons were captured on camera, the chairman of Zhadima village told EastMojo that Amur Falcons were also seen flying in the village in the past few years. He informed that locals have been alerted through the village GBs not to hunt down the protected species.
Meanwhile, a forest official also confirmed that the birds seen in the video are Amur Falcons.
Also Read | Why are fewer Amur Falcons roosting at Nagaland’s Pangti this year?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: Farmers, teachers take part in sustainability education programme
- Tripura: Rahul Gandhi to lead mega rally in January
- Only Congress can protect Mizoram’s culture, religion: Jairem Ramesh
- Tripura: Several hospitalised in clashes during Durga Puja immersion
- Why is Roulette a Preferred Game in Casinos?
- ‘Mayer Gomon’ marks end of Durga Puja festivities in Tripura