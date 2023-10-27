Nagaland: Active NSCN-R cadre surrenders in Mon

Kohima: An active cadre of NSCN-R (Reformation) surrendered to the Assam Rifles in Nagaland’s Mon district.
An official informed that the cadre surrendered with a pistol (with mag) and 10 rounds of ammunition on Wednesday at Aboi, Mon.
“The surrendered cadre was allegedly the kingpin for extortion related activities in the area,” the official said.
It was informed that the security forces proactively pursued the cadre for the past few months and convinced him to surrender and join the mainstream.
