Nagaland Tourism's Autumn Festival to be held in New Delhi on Nov 3-4

New Delhi: Nagaland Tourism, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, is gearing up for the highly anticipated 2nd edition of the Autumn Festival, scheduled for November 3 and 4.
As a prelude to the popular Hornbill Festival, this event offers a display of textiles, handicrafts, entertainment, culinary delights, and more, right in the heart of New Delhi. While the festival’s first day, November 3, is an exclusive invitation-only affair, the festivities open to the public on the second day, November 4.
Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Government of Nagaland, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Following the resounding success of our first edition last year, we return this year with an even grander showcase of culture, music, art, and textiles. Our aim is to provide an immersive experience for those unable to visit Nagaland, while also deepening the appreciation of those who can. It’s a win-win for all.”
The festival promises a vibrant showcase of Nagaland’s rich culture and creativity, with a delightful mix of businesses and artists. Featuring a lineup that includes Runway India, Made in Nagaland, Woven Threads, Fusion Nagaland, Ikali’s Studio, Kintem, and more, this event will showcase the best in food, textiles, handicrafts, art, and music.
Chef Aketoli Zhimomi, a recent addition to India’s prestigious Top 30 Chefs list by Culinary Culture, will be adding her culinary expertise to the festival’s charm.
Naga textiles in both traditional and contemporary styles will be part of a fashion show during the event, complemented by musical performances from renowned local artists. Moreover, an art exhibition will feature the creations of Nagaland’s most accomplished artists.
