Nagaland: Kargil martyr memorial trophy paraded in Kohima

Kohima: The Assam Rifles (AR), on Wednesday, conducted a trophy parade for the upcoming 7th edition of Late Captain N Kenguruse (MVC) Memorial Football Tournament in Kohima, Nagaland.
The road show showcased a vibrant display of culture, unity, sportsmanship and friendship between the Nagas and Assam Rifles as the trophy passed through the bustling streets of Kohima, drawing cheers and applause from onlookers.
Traditional Naga music and live band performances were made on the go as the parade began from Lerie junction to High School junction covering BOC junction, Phoolbari junction and Tinpati junction.
The event recounted the life and act of valour of Late Capt N Kengruse, MVC and the football tournament which is annually organised in memory of the Kargil martyr.
The event showcased the rich heritage of football in the region, bringing together enthusiasts, players and communities to embrace the spirit of the sport.
The tournament is scheduled to kick off on November 1 with the aim to showcase local talent, sportsmanship and the indomitable spirit of Nagaland’s football community.
