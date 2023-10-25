Nagaland: Kargil martyr memorial trophy paraded in Kohima

Kohima: The Assam Rifles (AR), on Wednesday, conducted a trophy parade for the upcoming 7th edition of Late Captain N Kenguruse (MVC) Memorial Football Tournament in Kohima, Nagaland.

The road show showcased a vibrant display of culture, unity, sportsmanship and friendship between the Nagas and Assam Rifles as the trophy passed through the bustling streets of Kohima, drawing cheers and applause from onlookers.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Traditional Naga music and live band performances were made on the go as the parade began from Lerie junction to High School junction covering BOC junction, Phoolbari junction and Tinpati junction.

The event recounted the life and act of valour of Late Capt N Kengruse, MVC and the football tournament which is annually organised in memory of the Kargil martyr.

The event showcased the rich heritage of football in the region, bringing together enthusiasts, players and communities to embrace the spirit of the sport.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on November 1 with the aim to showcase local talent, sportsmanship and the indomitable spirit of Nagaland’s football community.

Also Read | Myanmar based NSCN-K (YA) appoints leaders for Konyak region

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









