Mokokchung: The 26th Inter-District and State Table Tennis Championship has commenced at the multi-purpose sports complex in Mokokchung.

Hosted by the Mokokchung District Table Tennis Association (MDTTA) under the esteemed aegis of the Nagaland Table Tennis Association, the championship promises thrilling matches and intense competition.

The opening ceremony was attended by advisor for Information & Public Relations, Soil and Water Conservation, Imkong L Imchen, who served as the chief patron of the event.

The president of the Nagaland Table Tennis Association, Vitho Neikha, took the stage during the ceremony to unveil the NTTA coffee table book titled ‘Moving On.’ In his address, he emphasised the challenges faced in maintaining records over the years.

The coffee table book has been published to preserve historical records that can be referred to in the future, ensuring the rich history and achievements of Nagaland’s table tennis are never forgotten.

As part of the opening act, students from Fazl Ali College, Jubilee Memorial College, and Eden Academy added a touch of cultural flair to the event. Tiasola Ozükum mesmerised the audience with a soulful song, while the welcome address was delivered by Ali Walling, the president of MDTTA.

Following theopening ceremony, the championship wasted no time in getting down to the action, with teams competing in a series of matches. A total of 14 districts are participating in this competition, making it a true celebration of table tennis in Nagaland.

The event promises to be a showcase of talent and sportsmanship as athletes from across Nagaland compete for recognition.

