Myanmar based NSCN-K (YA) appoints leaders for Konyak region

Kohima: Myanmar based NSCN-K (Yung Aung) on Monday appointed leaders to oversee its activities in the Konyak region following an emergency meeting held at its council headquarters.
An update from NSCN-K (YA) deputy Kilonser, Self Styled Col (Rtd) Joseph, on Tuesday stated that the Peoples’ Council appointed Tikling Konyak as Acting Chairman and Tolong Konyak as Acting Vice Chairman.
“This newly appointed officials will serve as the interim authority of the Konyak Region for the period of six (6) months,” Joseph informed.
The group said that it looks ahead with fresh hope and spirit that under the new authority, the Region will continue to move forward with renewed strength, courage and determination in the days to come.
The NSCN-K (YA) split earlier in June this year. Former personal secretary of SS Khaplang and self-styled major general (Rtd) Ang Mai was elected as the chief of the new NSCN-K, which parted ways with the NSCN-K (YA).
The NSCN-K (YA) had alleged that the new faction was a proxy of Indian intelligence to counter the Naga struggle. It said that the formation of the breakaway faction is an “open defiance” to the aspiration of the Eastern Naga public for peace and stability and that it is a direct threat to the ongoing struggle.
The group had also “sternly directed” the breakaway faction to disband and surrender themselves before the public.
Also Read | Myanmar-based NSCN-K (YA) orders breakaway faction to surrender
