Kohima: During the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC), on Tuesday, in the new district of Shamator, Nagaland chief minister, said that all districts in the state should have at least a government college.
Speaking on the occasion, Rio said that in this regard, the state government is working to set up a government college in the district.
“I congratulate the Yimkhiung & the Tikhir people for coming together and amicably resolving their past differences & agreeing to co-exist peacefully in their respective ancestral lands. It is a glorious example of resolving differences,” the chief minister tweeted.
Shamator was granted a district status in 2022 following a state Cabinet meeting, days after a memorandum of understanding was inked between two tribal councils–Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC) and the Tikhir Tribal Council (TTC) — where it was agreed that no coercive measure is to be adopted by any of the tribal councils.
As a new district, he called upon the people to unite and work together for the progress of the district.
He also highlighted various schemes of the government and encouraged the people to avail the benefits and take advantage of free medical treatment under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS).
Neiphiu Rio unveiled the Jubilee Monolith, which was dedicated by Executive Secretary YBBA, Rev Dr SJ Akhum. The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated the NEFA Road connecting Sangphur to Soil colony Shamator constructed under SASCI (State) during 2023-24.
Greeting messages were delivered by President Tenyimi Union, Nagaland; President CNTC and President ENPO. A short speech was also delivered by the Jubilee Host, Advisor, Youth Resources & Sports, S Keoshu Yimkhiung.
The jubilee was celebrated under the theme “Celebrating Togetherness”. The Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC) was established on January 1, 1948, at Huker Village under the sessional chairmanship of Lt P Hopong Ang as the first President and K.Zungkum as the first General Secretary.
