Nagaland: Students call off protest in Tuensang

Kohima: The Chang Wedoshi Setshang (Chang Students Conference) on Saturday called off their protest in Tuensang after it received a written assurance from Nagaland’s higher education minister Temjen Imna Along.

The apex body of the Chang students informed that a consultative meeting with the state government was held on Friday.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The student body informed that a written assurance was received on Saturday following the meeting.

As reported earlier, the first phase of its agitation began on October 12 when the student body closed down the Sao Chang (government) college.

The students have been demanding the appointment of a principal in the college. The absence of a principal has created “untold hardships” in the functioning of the college as per the students.

In this regard, the CWS said that a principal has been deployed on Friday.

One more demand of the students is to increase the number of college buses. The students were assured that the state government would resolve the issue by November end.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The students have also been demanding more teachers in the college for both streams. To this demand, the government assured that matter would be addressed in the current financial year.

The students were also assured that major subjects under science stream would be introduced in the next academic year. The government also assured that teachers would be deployed to the departments where there is a shortage of teachers.

Also Read | Nagaland: Why students in Tuensang shut down their own college

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









