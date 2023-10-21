Nagaland: Shürhozelie steps down as NPF president after 2 decades

Kohima: Dr. Shürhozelie Liezietsu, the longest-serving president of the Naga People’s Front (NPF), stepped down from the post after nearly two decades in office.
“Let me assure you that I am born to this party, and I am a life member of this party. Whether I remain holding a post or not, it makes no difference for me as long as there are people seeking my advice and my cooperation,” the former chief minister of Nagaland told his party workers during its general convention cum foundation day celebrations at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima on Saturday.
As he retires from the post, the NPF leader sought apologies for “displeasing” many of his old friends.
“I know that I have displeased many people during my tenure but the actions which I have taken were all on the recommendation of a constitutionally constituted competent body who puts up its recommendations to me for final issue of order. The Committee always take their own course of action to verify first whether the complaints received by the party were true or not. Only after ascertaining the fact of breach of the constitutional provision by a member, they proposed actions to be taken on him/her. I have expelled few, I have suspended many from the party during my time not on any ground of grudge but purely on party policy and principle. Whatever may be the case, I beg due apology for displeasing many of my old friends,” he said.
He also advised party workers to begin all party meetings, big or small, with a prayer and close these meetings with a mass prayer.
“However unworthy we are, we follow this tradition for God’s guidance in everything we do. Let us realise that, individually, we are all sinners and we have come short of the glory of God. But our collective stand to strive to work for a better future of our people, I believe, is right in the eyes of God, the Almighty. Look up to God always. I wish you all the best of luck in your future venture,” he said before he left the stage.
Following the convention, Apong Pongener, the working president, will take charge as the party chief.
