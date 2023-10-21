Kohima: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Friday sought strict implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Nagaland, particularly in Dimapur.

In a letter addressed to chief secretary, NSF said that ILP has been an integral part of the state’s history for the past 150 years, instrumental in regulating the flow of tourists and preventing the influx of illegal immigrants.

“It is with deep concern that we acknowledge the challenges and lapses in the diligent execution of the ILP over the past six decades. These oversights have allowed illicit activities to flourish, posing a significant threat to our indigenous population and our unique identity and culture,” NSF president Medovi Rhi and general secretary Chumben Khuvung said.

NSF and its federating units have been actively involved in the verification of ILP holders in various districts for several years. In this regard, the student body said that their consistent efforts revealed the inadequate enforcement of the ILP in the state, leading to the alarming growth of illegal immigrants, which now stands as the most substantial demographic threat to our indigenous population.

The implementation of the ILP regime in Dimapur, coupled with the lack of stringent enforcement of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BERF) 1873 has created a fertile ground for illegal immigrants, NSF observed.

“The presence of a substantial population with questionable identities in Dimapur is undeniable, as they lack proper identification documents. The consequences of allowing Dimapur to be overrun by individuals with questionable identities are dire. This situation poses a severe threat not only to Dimapur but also to the rest of Nagaland and the North Eastern hills,” they said.

They observed that the very survival of the Naga identity and culture is at stake, which could ultimately lead to societal destruction. Given Nagaland’s limited size and population, they said that the state is ill-equipped to handle such a formidable threat, potentially turning the indigenous people into refugees.

In this regard, the NSF sought immediate establishment of ILP Cells at the Dimapur Railway Station and Dimapur Airport. “These are the primary entry points to Nagaland and must be equipped to streamline the inflow of individuals and prevent illegal immigrants from gaining access to our state. Additionally, we recommend the establishment of ILP monitoring cells at all entry and exit points to ensure a foolproof mechanism,” the NSF said.

NSF also sought stringent implementation of ILP system in all District Headquarters without delay. “It is crucial to ensure the strict enforcement of the mechanism, based on our previous propositions and sincere representations. The government must exhibit the necessary political will to fulfill this commitment,” they said.

NSF also proposed for the enhancement of legal process and actions to be taken against ILP defaulters. NSF said that it is vital to make the consequences for violating the ILP system more stringent, dissuading potential offenders.

They informed the CS that its federating units have been directed to actively monitor and verify any matters related to this issue.

“The Federation is committed to conducting checks and verifications at any time, and in the event that defaulters are detected, immediate action will be taken,” said NSF.

They also assured collaboration with the government to ensure the successful implementation of the ILP regime.

