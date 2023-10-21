Kohima traders to monitor potential price hike during Hornbill carnival

Kohima: The Kohima Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), on Friday informed that it will strictly monitor the potential price hike during the Hornbill Festival night carnival which is annually held in Kohima town.

Through a press note, KCCI informed that forms for the forthcoming annual Hornbill Night Carnival 2023 will be available from October 23-31. The last date of form submission is scheduled on November 4.

“This year’s edition of the Carnival will give preference to Tribal-Home-Based Local Entrepreneurs, especially those dealing with Traditional Ethnic Foods and Local Cuisines, while also promoting other Local Entrepreneurs, Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs). Exorbitant rates on products will be strictly monitored,” the KCCI.

The concept of the Hornbill Night Carnival, the KCCI said, is to offer a wholesome family time and to bring about the experience of safe-quality night life to the revellers in the capital city.

Carnival awards will be given to a lucky winner, Best Innovative Stall, and Best Decorative Building. For related queries, one can approach the office of the KCCI at TU Building, Main Town, Kohima or contact +91 87948 69407 / 93664 03143 during office hours.

