Nagaland: 3-day women’s basketball tourney underway in Kohima

Kohima: A three-day women’s basketball tournament organised by Kohima-based Vision Trinity Club (VTC) began on Thursday at Loyola Higher Secondary School, Jakhama, Nagaland.
This is the fifth edition of the women’s basketball tournament, held under the theme “Start unknown, finish, unforgettable”. Seven teams including Touchline Basketball Academy (TBA) from Shillong, All Blacks, TMB, Loyola, Aces, Orca, and Japfu Christian College (JCC) are participating in the only women’s tourney.
Proprietor and Principal of Hope Academy, Sashila Ozukum who graced the tournament lauded how the tournament is advocating for women empowerment and hygiene through the sport. Sports, she observed, nurtures qualities such as confidence, discipline, and leadership.
Such tournaments, she said, gives opportunity for women to exhibit their athletic talents. She said that the tournament symbolises the commitment to the growth and advancement of women in sports.
She further hoped that the tournament would pave way for women athletes to advance to the regional and national level.
According to the Speaker of Vision Trinity Club, Tshekulhi Thopi, the tournament began in 2018 with the aim to promote women empowerment through sports.
President of Vision Trinity Club, Nunese Sale, advised the players to exhibit their love for the sport and their skills as they make new memories. He said that the tournament has become one of the biggest tournaments for women in Nagaland.
The winner of the tournament will receive Rs 30,000 along with a new running trophy while the runner-up will receive Rs 15,000.
