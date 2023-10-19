Kohima: Nagaland University Kohima Campus temporarily suspended its protest against the alleged threat to its pro-vice chancellor on Thursday, days after activities at the campus was halted.

In view of the positive steps taken by the University authority and district administration with regard to their demands, the protest was temporarily called off.

Nagaland University Students’ Union-Kohima Campus (NUSU-K), Nagaland University Non-Teaching Staff Association (NUNTSA-K), Nagaland University Teachers Association (NUTA) and Nagaland University Research Scholars Forum (NURSF) earlier made a four-point demand.

The four bodies had demanded a written apology from the “culprits” and condemned the negligence and lack of seriousness by the University authority. They demanded the state government to ensure the safety of the fraternity of Nagaland University Kohima Campus. A 48-hour ultimatum was also served to the fact-finding committee to present its report.

On Thursday, the four bodies informed that normal functioning of work will resume with immediate effect.

However, they warned that the protest would resume at any time, in the event of any lapses from the authorities concerned if found.

