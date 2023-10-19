Nagaland Congress eyes by-poll win as big comeback chance

Kohima: Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) is eyeing the upcoming by-poll to the 43-Tapi Assembly Constituency (AC) as a big comeback for the party.

After eight Indian National Congress (INC) MLAs joined the Naga People’s Front (NPF) in 2015, the Congress has zero presence in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) and further drew blank in two consecutive assembly elections in 2018 and 2023.

With confidence, the party on Wednesday issued party ticket to its candidate, Wanglem Konyak for the upcoming by-poll at the Congress Bhavan in Kohima.

NPCC President, Supong Jamir said that the Congress would definitely emerge victorious in the by-poll as the party is committed with the Chrisitan belief. He said that the Congress will stand for the people because Nagaland is a Christian state, affirming the party’s stand to protect the identity and religion of the people.

He said that INC has the upper hand in the upcoming by-poll since the national party is focused on the grassroot level. Assuring that the party would work for the people (voters), he urged the people to vote for the party.

In the February state Assembly election, Konyak lost to then MLA Noke Wangnao by 82 votes. Following the announcement of the by-poll to the seat which fell vacant after the death of Wangnao, Konyak joined the Congress.

Congress chief Jamir shared that the party is fielding its candidate after an analysis of the situation and recommended the candidate following which the party high command has approved Wanglem’s candidature.

He advised the candidate to connect with the people in the constituency and hold onto their sentiments. On winning the hearts and the seat, he said that Wanglem will get higher responsibilities as a lawmaker.

The state Congress chief also said that the party president Mallikarjun Kharge made a clarion call to uphold and maintain the dignity of the party.

INC candidate for 43 Tapi A/C, Wanglem Konyak, sought the support of the people in the upcoming by-poll. He promised to do his best for the constituency and the state if voted to power.

After losing the last election by a narrow margin, he expressed his hope to secure the seat with the support of the people. He also assured his allegiance and commitment to the Congress party.

When asked why he chose the Congress party over NPF, Konyak said that the Congress wave is strong in the country with the formation of the INDIA bloc and expressed his appreciation for the Congress ideology.

