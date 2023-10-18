Nagaland: Ahead of by-poll, new Chief Electoral Officer takes charge

Kohima: Ahead of the November by-poll to 43-Tapi Assembly Constituency (AC) in Mon district, Vyasan R took charge as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Nagaland.
Vyasan replaced V Shashankh Shekhar as the CEO of Nagaland.
As per Election Commission of India Letter No. 154/NL/2023-P.Admn dated 13.10.2023 and Notification No. 154/NL/2023-P.Admn dated 13.10.2023, Vyasan R, IAS (NL: 2007) took charge of Chief Electoral Officer on October 13.
ECI, in consultation with the State Government designated Vyasan R as the new CEO of Nagaland and the appointment came to effect from the date he assumed charge and will remain in force till further orders.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
As part of this designation, the government directed Vyasan R to immediately cease to hold and hand over any charges or responsibilities he may have been holding under the state government.
During his tenure as the Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland, Vyasan R will not undertake any additional charges or responsibilities under the Government of Nagaland, except for the designation as the Secretary to the Government in charge of the Election Department in the State Secretariat, a government order said.
Also Read | Nagaland: Tribal body urge NHIDCL to complete NH-02 by Nov 25
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: NFR inspects Dhupdhara – Bamunigaon double line, expands network
- Meghalaya: Tura Diocese to celebrate golden jubilee on Nov 4-5
- Politically viral: How Rahul Gandhi took over social media in Mizoram
- Screen time and ADHD: Looking for the connection
- Weavers ready to support human-elephant coexistence in Assam
- Nagaland: Ahead of by-poll, new Chief Electoral Officer takes charge