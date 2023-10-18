Nagaland: Ahead of by-poll, new Chief Electoral Officer takes charge

Kohima: Ahead of the November by-poll to 43-Tapi Assembly Constituency (AC) in Mon district, Vyasan R took charge as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Nagaland.

Vyasan replaced V Shashankh Shekhar as the CEO of Nagaland.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

As per Election Commission of India Letter No. 154/NL/2023-P.Admn dated 13.10.2023 and Notification No. 154/NL/2023-P.Admn dated 13.10.2023, Vyasan R, IAS (NL: 2007) took charge of Chief Electoral Officer on October 13.

ECI, in consultation with the State Government designated Vyasan R as the new CEO of Nagaland and the appointment came to effect from the date he assumed charge and will remain in force till further orders.

As part of this designation, the government directed Vyasan R to immediately cease to hold and hand over any charges or responsibilities he may have been holding under the state government.

During his tenure as the Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland, Vyasan R will not undertake any additional charges or responsibilities under the Government of Nagaland, except for the designation as the Secretary to the Government in charge of the Election Department in the State Secretariat, a government order said.

Also Read | Nagaland: Tribal body urge NHIDCL to complete NH-02 by Nov 25

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









