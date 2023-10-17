Nagaland's RPP questions issue of Meluri road completion certificates

Kohima: Nagaland’s Rising People’s Party (RPP) on Monday questioned the authenticity of the issue of road completion certificates by the Executive Engineer (EE) of Public Works Department (PWD) Roads and Bridges (R&B) in Meluri sub-division under Phek district.

The party made a reference to three road projects in Meluri which is sub-judice in the Gauhati High Court Kohima Bench. EastMojo had earlier reported on how the three road projects remain far from completion even though completion certificates were issued years ago.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“Armed with so-called Completion Certificates issued by the Executive Engineer (EE) PWD (R&B), Phek district, the contractor supposedly constructing roads at 3 places under Meluri Sub-division, has filed an affidavit in the Hon’ble High Court, Kohima Bench, stating that the 3 projects are almost complete. This claim is false and an attempt to mislead the court,” the RPP said.

The RPP questioned the EE PWD (R&B), Phek district, as to what motivated the officer to issue the Completion Certificates when the facts are otherwise.

TIt reminded the EE that in April 2022, the RPP had filed an FIR in the Meluri Police station against the then EE and the contractor on the basis of a “fraudulent 100% Completion Certificate” issued by the officer to the contractor.

“Given the background of massive fraudulent withdrawal amounting to Rs. 92, 39,27,000, the present EE should have been careful and circumspect enough not to stir the hornet’s nest given the sensitivity of the case,” RPP said.

In the Completion Certificate, the party said that the present EE has certified that “Akhen to Starlake” (1st Work-order) is 90% completed as of September 9, 2023. “This is blatantly false. The earth-cutting work is still incomplete and haphazard even after the lapse of 12 years and the whole stretch of this road is un-motorable,” the party claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Regarding “Lephori to Molhe Post” (2nd Work-order), the Completion Certificate states that the road is 75% completed. In this regard, the RPP questioned, “How can the road be 75% completed when work on this stretch is yet to start? The EE is requested to educate himself by visiting the area and check the overlapping of the projects works which has led to this particular work being abandoned”.

As for the “T.01 (Akash Bridge) to Kanjang”, the Completion Certificate avers that 93% of the work has been completed. “Nothing can be farther from the truth. Out of the 38 km work project, atleast 40% is yet to be black-topped. Apart from the lipstick blacktopping, the contractor is yet to build culverts, retaining and breast walls, and side drains. So how did the E.E. arrive at the 93% figure?” RPP further questioned.

The party alleged that the EE Phek Division issued the Completion Certificate with “malafide intent” and reminded the officer that the public of Meluri has been suffering due to corruption.

“Roads which should have been completed within 18 months has stretched to 12 years and instead of expediting the matter, that he has become a stumbling block is a matter of condemnation. The E.E. should immediately rectify the Completion Certificate and withdraw it as well from the Hon’ble High Court, Kohima Bench. Failure to comply may compel the RPP to file a complaint against him,” the political party said.

Also Read | Six feet under: Why road projects never finish in Nagaland

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









