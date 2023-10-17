Nagaland: Tribal body urge NHIDCL to complete NH-02 by Nov 25

Kohima: The Southern Angami Youth Organization (SAYO) on Tuesday served an ultimatum to the general manager of National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) to complete road construction and repair works along NH-02 connecting Nagaland and Manipur by November 25.
SAYO president Metekhrielie Mejura and general secretary Metevizo Sophie said that the tribal youth body is constrained to issue the letter as the delay in completion of the NH-02 stretch, along Southern Angami region (Phesama- Khuzama village), is incessantly causing inconvenience to the general public and commuters due to the deplorable condition.
“The NH stretch serves as the main road connectivity for the people of Southern Angami Villages and also directly provides connectivity to important tourist destinations located in our region. It is noteworthy to mention that the 10-day Annual Hornbill Festival, 2023 will begin in December this year which will attract local, domestic and international tourists and visitors for the festival,” the apex tribal youth body of the Southern Angami Nagas said.
They said that the road condition has been causing inconvenience to everyone and embarrassing the region, even though concerned citizens have been persuading the authorities to improve it for many years.
“Therefore, it has left us without an option, considering the urgency of the case and therefore, we are compelled to issue this Ultimatum to undertake construction of road projects of the said stretch on war-footing and ensure completion by 25th November, 2023 without any obstruction, whatsoever,” the ultimatum read.
The SAYO had earlier issued an ultimatum dated 17.02.2022, under the subject, “Letter for prompt remedial action and expediting repair for National Highway 02, between Naga Heritage Village, Kisama- Khuzama Police Check Post stretch.”
“However, reposing good faith to the concerned company, NHIDCL which is entrusted with the task of improving and maintaining road connectivity to enable efficient and safe transport, we fervently intimate your authority for undertaking the work in response to the issue served,” SAYO said.
Failing to comply with the ultimatum, SAYO warned that the agency responsible for maintaining the road will be liable to any untoward turn of event and action.
