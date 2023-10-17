Nagaland By-poll: NDPP, Congress name candidates for Tapi seat

Kohima: Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) announced their candidates for the upcoming by-election to 43 Tapi Assembly Constituency in Mon district.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced the schedule of the by-poll to be held on November 7 after the seat fell vacant following the death of MLA Noke Wangnao in August this year.
On Tuesday, the NDPP party handed over its party ticket to Wangpang Konyak at the NDPP headquarters at Chümoukedima.
As reported earlier, 15 village presidents of the NDPP unanimously decided to extend their support to Wangpang Konyak as the party candidate.
Taking to X, formerly twitter, NDPP tweeted, “At this momentous occasion, the NDPP proudly nominated Mr. Wangpang Konyak as the party’s candidate for the upcoming bye-election. Mr. Konyak, a dedicated public servant, was officially entrusted with the responsibility to bring positive change to the constituency”.
The party said that it remains committed to conducting the bye-election in the 43-Tapi Assembly Constituency in a democratic and transparent manner, ensuring the constituents are effectively represented.
As for the Congress, former Naga People’s Front (NPF) candidate Wanglem Konyak, who recently joined the Congress party, was nominated as the party’s candidate for the by-poll. He had contested against Noke in the February state elections and lost by a narrow margin.
Wanglem and his supporters joined the Congress party on Monday.
