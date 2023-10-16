Nagaland: Widows, mothers from Phek embark on national tour

Kohima: On the occasion of the International Day of Rural Women, the Assam Rifles flagged off a National Integration Tour (NIT) for mothers and widows in Nagaland‘s Phek district on Sunday.

A total of 16 women from Mothers and Widows Association who embarked on the tour will visit New Delhi and Agra.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

According to AR official, the tour is aimed to provide opportunity to these women to venture beyond the North East region and explore various inspirational and renowned institutions of national eminence.

The tour incorporates interactions with national dignitaries and visits to monuments of national importance like India Gate, National War Memorial, Red Fort and Taj Mahal among others.

The team will also be given an exposure to the state-of-the-art infrastructure at New Delhi including metro train, IGI airport, various shopping malls and famous marketplaces in the Capital.

“The tour will give an exposure to these tribal ladies to experience a kaleidoscope of metro life experiences and open new horizons for them that will bring positive changes in their lives. This outreach initiative will promote national unity and their integration with mainland India,” the official said.

Also Read | Nagaland students on national tour meet President Murmu

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









