Nagaland: Widows, mothers from Phek embark on national tour

Kohima: On the occasion of the International Day of Rural Women, the Assam Rifles flagged off a National Integration Tour (NIT) for mothers and widows in Nagaland‘s Phek district on Sunday.
A total of 16 women from Mothers and Widows Association who embarked on the tour will visit New Delhi and Agra.
According to AR official, the tour is aimed to provide opportunity to these women to venture beyond the North East region and explore various inspirational and renowned institutions of national eminence.
The tour incorporates interactions with national dignitaries and visits to monuments of national importance like India Gate, National War Memorial, Red Fort and Taj Mahal among others.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The team will also be given an exposure to the state-of-the-art infrastructure at New Delhi including metro train, IGI airport, various shopping malls and famous marketplaces in the Capital.
“The tour will give an exposure to these tribal ladies to experience a kaleidoscope of metro life experiences and open new horizons for them that will bring positive changes in their lives. This outreach initiative will promote national unity and their integration with mainland India,” the official said.
Also Read | Nagaland students on national tour meet President Murmu
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Manipur: After Ukhrul, Senapati district celebrates Cosmos Flower Festival
- Assam: Forest guard dies in buffalo attack in Manas National Park
- Arunachal celebrates cultural heritage, growing economy at Chindang Festival
- Meghalaya Cabinet plans to examine safety audits, probe massive fire in Shillong
- Manipur’s ‘Andro Dreams’ wins Best Documentary at Jagran Film Festival
- Early heat and insect strike are stressing urban trees – even as canopy cover drops