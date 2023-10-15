NSF Martyrs' Trophy finale draws over 10,000 football fans

Kohima: The final match of Nagaland’s premier football tournament- NSF Martyr’s Memorial Trophy, drew not less than 10,000 football fans on Saturday night as Red Scars FC emerged as the champions for the first time.
The new champions defeated Liangmai FC in the final match by 4-2 goals at the state’s first Astro-turf pitch at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima.
The month-long tournament which began on September 18 was organised by the Angami Students’ Union (ASU) in memory of two student martyrs’- Kekuojalie Sachü and Vikhozo Yhoshü.
The two finalists put on a dazzling display of footballing skills, giving the spectators a fitting finale to the tournament.
Red Scars FC began to lead the match in the 20th minute after the team’s Yhunshalo Kemp scored by a penalty kick when a player from the opponent team was given a cautionary card.
Again, Kemp scored another goal by a penalty kick when a Liangmai player was faulted by the referee. With these scores, Kemp joined Yhoto Lohe of A Yhome FC to become the top scorers of the tournament.
Liangmai FC’s Zumzum Punyü scored the first goal for the team in the 61st minute after a lemon break. However, goals by Red Scars’ Hminghlu and Hongreiwang Richard continued to boost the team.
Disappointed fans of Liangmai FC began to exit the stadium as the match was coming to an end. The second score from Liangmai FC just seconds before the final whistle left the final scoreline at 4-2.
With the win, Red Scars FC walked away with a cash prize of Rs 2.5 lakh while Liangmai FC won Rs 1.5 lakh as runner-up of the tournament.
Best Keeper of the tournament was awarded to United FC Piphema’s Kevichütuo Kire; Best Defender to Red Scars FC’s Vikethozo Zhotso; Best Midfielder to New Market FC’s Khiuwangbo Kaurinta; Highest Scorer to A Yhome FC’s Yhoto Lohe & Red Scars FC’s-Yhunshalo Kemp; Player of the Tournament to Liangmai FC’s Winamthiu Ringdi.
Special guest of the closing ceremony, K Neibou Sekhose, president of the Nagaland Football Association and executive member, All India Football Federation, handed over the prize to the top two teams.
Earlier, he encouraged the players to fight for their dreams. and to make sacrifices and work hard to face any challenges.
He also thanked the organisers, Angami Students’ Union (ASU) for keeping the legacy of Lt Kekuojalie Sachü and Lt Vikhozo Yhoshü through the tournament.
