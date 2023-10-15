Nagaland: Women entrepreneurs call for sustainable networking space

Kohima: Women Entrepreneurs of Nagaland Network (WENN) advocated for a sustainable networking space in the state as women entrepreneurs from across the state gathered for a two-day WENN Bazaar at CT Square, Chumoukedima.
The event which concluded on Saturday aimed to create a sustainable networking space for women entrepreneurs and was organized by the National SC-ST Hub Office, Guwahati (NER), in collaboration with WENN.
The WENN Bazaar, now in its 2nd edition, is a significant platform for women entrepreneurs in Nagaland to collaborate, network, build their capacity, and influence the entrepreneurial ecosystem.
This year, the focus was on promoting financial literacy, with workshops covering nine districts, resulting in a substantial number of women entrepreneurs registering for the event.
A key feature of the bazaar was a special awareness campaign on the National SC-ST Hub Schemes and new interventions, along with training on E-Tendering. The event served as a space for women entrepreneurs to gain the knowledge and resources needed for their businesses.
The workshop’s salient features included various components such as capacity training programs, special credit-linked capital subsidy schemes, marketing assistance schemes, subsidies for registration under a single-point registration scheme, reimbursement of bank loan processing fees, reimbursement of bank charges for performance, reimbursement of testing fees, reimbursement of export promotion council membership fees, reimbursement of membership fees for government-promoted e-commerce portals, and reimbursement of short-term training program fees from the top 50 NIRF-ranked management institutions.
To benefit from any of the National SC-ST Hub’s components, SC-ST entrepreneurs can visit the nearest NSIC Branch/NSSH Office or apply online through the NSSH website, [www.scsthub.in](www.scsthub.in).
The workshop featured resource persons, including Senior Branch Manager from NSSH Guwahati who highlighted about central schemes, Tasangkala Imchen, Founder of Expression Life, who demonstrated Basic Decoupage Art, 7 Assam Rifles who demonstrated self-defense techniques, and Zakietsono Jamir, Founder of Coffee Lady, who presented Home Brewed Coffee.
