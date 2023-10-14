NSF Martyrs’ Trophy 2023: Liangmai FC, Red Scars set for grand finale

Kohima: The 23rd edition of the NSF Martyrs’ Memorial Trophy, Nagaland’s premier football tournament, is coming to a close on Saturday with Liangmai FC and Red Scars clashing in the final match.
The month-long tournament organised by Angami Students’ Union (ASU) at IG Stadium Kohima began on October 18 with a total of 34 teams including two from Manipur-Asüfü Football Academy and F4C Academy.
This year, a total of 32 matches have been played so far during which 148 goals have been scored. Organisers informed that 13 hat-tricks were recorded while 22 yellow and two red cards were issued.
A Yhome FC’s Yhoto holds the record of the higher scorer so far with 9 goals followed by Asüfü’s Soromi with 7 goals. Liangmai’s Kawijibo and New Market FC’s Thejaseto follows with six goals and Red Scars’ Yhunshalo Kemp with 5 goals.
Liangmia FC played the first match against Knight Sporting Club Chozuba (2-0), and took on Tiema Khe Kedima (7-0) in the second match. In the quarter final, the team played against End of an Era (6-2).
In an exciting semifinals match, the team defeated defending champion New Market FC with a last-minute goal (1-0).
Red Scars began with a match against All Nagaland Two Wheelers Taxi Association (6-0) and Viswemi FC (2-0). In the quarter final match, the team defeated Football for Change Academy (F4C) with 2 goals to nil. In the semifinals, the team won against United FC Piphema (3-1).
The lineup for Liangmai FC include Widambo Rentta, Ngamsibo Dailiam, Mezibui Meriam, Kawijibo Newmai, Railubo, Zumzum Punyü, Winamthiu Ringdi, Lamsanggin Hangsing, Thoidambo, Ningtingbo Pamai, N Wiribambo, Athanah, Gaijangam Kamei, Paul, Wisikam Njuta, Lungmedou Nrak, Kenumdi Siarau and Kewilungsubo Dailiam.
The team is led by Chamchangbo as coach and Tuntan Dailiam as manager.
Red Scars FC lineup include Horlan, Nighatu, Vikethozo, Benrithung, Hongreiwang Richard, Asito Krose, Hevika, Rakeveiche, Sinlo Kent, Sentisang, Yhunshalo Kemp, Tesinsen, Merensang, Neikethozo Yhome, Hekato, Ghuphe Chishi, Sentilong and Hainding. The team’s coach is Yhunshalo Kemp and manager Tali Jamir.
The finale will begin at 4:30 PM with president of the Nagaland Football Association and executive member, All India Football Association, K Neibou Sekhose as the special guest.
